Here Is Your 2021 NBA Trade Deadline Roundup

Wow, what a day. The 2021 NBA trading deadline was a hurricane of action around the league, as contenders loaded up for the stretch run, dogmeat teams cleared salary off their books, and fence straddlers committed themselves one way or the other. We’re here this afternoon to help you make sense of all the hot trading action, with detailed analysis of each trade, below.

Detroit Pistons trade guard Delon Wright to Sacramento Kings for guard Cory Joseph and two second-round draft picks.

Burneko: Dang.

Ley: Yikes!

Cleveland Cavaliers trade center JaVale McGee to Denver Nuggets for center Isaiah Hartenstein, a protected 2023 second-round draft pick, and an unprotected 2027 second-round draft pick.

Burneko: I’m freaking out.

Ley: Championship.

Orlando Magic trade center Nikola Vucevic and forward Al-Farouq Aminu to Chicago Bulls for Otto Porter Jr., Wendell Carter Jr., and two future first-round draft picks.

Burneko: Wow.

Ley: Pretty surprising.

Orlando Magic trade guard Evan Fournier to Boston Celtics for two second-round draft picks.

Burneko: Time will tell whether this trade is good or bad.

Ley: Lots to chew on here.

Orlando Magic trade forwards Aaron Gordon and Gary Clark to Denver Nuggets for guards Gary Harris and R.J. Hampton, plus a protected 2025 first-round draft pick.

Burneko: Sick.

Ley: Championship.

Chicago Bulls trade center Daniel Gafford and wing Chandler Hutchison to Washington Wizards for guard Troy Brown Jr. and center Moritz Wagner.

Burneko: Wild, wild action.

Ley: That’s what’s up!

Sacramento Kings trade forward Nemanja Bjelica to Miami Heat for forwards Moe Harkless and Chris Silva.

Burneko: A potentially impactful trade for as many as both of these teams.

Ley: This could shift some things in the standings.

Philadelphia 76ers receive guard George Hill from Oklahoma City Thunder and forward Ignas Brazdeikis from New York Knicks; Thunder receive guard Austin Rivers from New York and Tony Bradley and two future second-round draft picks from Philadelphia; Knicks receive wing Terrance Ferguson from Philadelphia.

Burneko: I’m not reading all that. Great trade.

Ley: A+

Toronto Raptors trade guard Norman Powell to Portland Trail Blazers for guard Gary Trent Jr. and wing Rodney Hood.

Burneko: Huh.

Ley: I saw this one coming.

Toronto Raptors trade guard Matt Thomas to Utah Jazz for a future second-round draft pick.

Burneko: The stove is truly burning up today, folks.

Ley: I saw this coming as well.

Atlanta Hawks trade guard Rajon Rondo to Los Angeles Clippers for guard Lou Williams and two future second-round picks.

Burneko: A shocking trade. I can’t believe it.

Ley: Not shocking to me. I predicted this.

Toronto Raptors trade guard Terence Davis to Sacramento Kings for a future second-round draft pick.

Burneko: Yowzers.

Ley: Ummmm, what?

Houston Rockets trade guard Victor Oladipo to Miami Heat for guard Avery Bradley, center Kelly Olynyk, and a draft-pick swap.

Burneko: This pretty much means the Houston Rockets traded James Harden away in return for nothing.

Ley: That’s one to keep an eye on.

Boston Celtics trade center Daniel Theis to Chicago Bulls for center Moritz Wagner.

Burneko: I predict the loss of Wagner will be a real blow to the Bulls.

Ley: Boy there sure were a lot of trades.

Golden State Warriors trade center Marquese Chriss, plus cash, for unknown compensation.

Burneko: Love the return on this trade for Golden State.

Ley: How many more can there be to analyze at this point?

Golden State Warriors trade guard Brad Wanamaker to Charlotte Hornets for cash.

Burneko: Love the return on this trade for Golden State.

Ley: Okay, now that is what’s up.

Dallas Mavericks trade forward James Johnson, guard Wes Iwundu, and a second-round draft pick to New Orleans Pelicans for guard J.J. Redick and forward Nicolo Melli.

Burneko: It can only be a coincidence that these are like the 700th and 701st white players on Dallas’s roster.

Ley: I’ve never really liked J.J. Redick as player or a person. That’s just me though.