Skip to contents
College Football

Here Is The Most Futile Trick Play of The Weekend, Possibly The Season, Maybe Even The Decade

Patrick Redford
November 15, 2020 2:12 pm
The easiest score of his career.
Screenshot: Jomboy/YouTube

Here’s the situation: the Army Black Knights are trailing Tulane by 19 late in the fourth quarter, thanks in part to a disastrous fake punt they ran from their own 19-yard-line. Surely the time to try another trick play on special teams is the very next time you touch the ball right?

Wrong, actually, although this did not prevent Army return man Tyrell Robinson from throwing an absolute strike to a Tulane defender and gifting the Green Wave an easy touchdown. Nice work.

For my money, the hilariously botched punt in the Washington-Oregon State game is much funnier, partially for its lengthy run-time, but mostly because the UW punter attempted to kick the ball through the considerable midsection of an opponent six inches away from him. This Army play has less of a formal three-act structure, but it still rules nonetheless for its utter futility. Truly we need to modernize our military for the fresh tactical challenges of a changing world or whatever the Brookings Institute says.

Patrick Redford

Staff Writer patrick@defector.com

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Billionaire Who Broke The World: LOL Oops

Politics
David Roth
Charles Koch, a billionaire menace to society, speaks to his co-author Brian Hooks

Was Tom Brady Crud Today?

NFL
Patrick Redford
The crud meter gives a reading.

Here Is The Most Futile Trick Play of The Weekend, Possibly The Season, Maybe Even The Decade

College Football
Patrick Redford
The easiest score of his career.

Jim Harbaugh: The Problem With Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan Is Jim Harbaugh

College Football
Patrick Redford
ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 16: Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh watches the pregame warm ups prior to the start of the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
See more stories