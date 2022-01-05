Skip to contents
Here, Have A Little “Gossiptonin”

Kelsey McKinney
9:46 AM EST on Jan 5, 2022
Illustration by Tara Jacoby

It’s here! At long last, we have arrived at the premiere of Normal Gossip, the podcast. Today is the day. The very first episode (as of 5:00 a.m. today) is ready for your ears! Joining me on this week’s episode is Virgie Tovar, an activist, author of the forthcoming book The Body Positive Journal and host of the Rebel Eaters Club podcast. This week we’re talking about gossip theory, the make-believe brain chemical “gossiptonin” and why we love to hear about the lives of friends’ friends’ friends. Also, classism! Plus, our story this week is about a grad school cohort where people are up to many kinds of shenanigans. Also there is a dog named Pancake involved!

You can subscribe to Normal Gossip on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever else you listen! You can follow Normal Gossip on Instagram here.

And if you do have some good goss that you want us to hear, the email for that is normalgossip@defector.com or phone it in to 2-6-7-9-GOSSIP.

