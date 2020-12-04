Here Are The Worst Games On The NBA Schedule (So Far)

For the first time in modern NBA history, attending a Knicks-Hornets game on a Monday in January will expose you to not just a spiritually draining experience that will force you to question the life decisions that led to that point, but also a deadly pandemic! Back to normal, and then some.

The NBA dropped the first half of its schedule today, and if you want to find out who is playing on opening day or Christmas, well guess what buddy, you have found yourself at the wrong blog post. We love bad stuff here at Defector, thus I present to you the worst games of the NBA schedule so far, in chronological order:

December 23 : New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers

: New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers December 26 : Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks

: Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks December 27 : Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks

: Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks December 29 : New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers

: New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers December 31 : New York Knicks at Toronto Raptors

: New York Knicks at Toronto Raptors January 2 : New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers

: New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers January 4 : New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks

: New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks January 6 : Utah Jazz at New York Knicks

: Utah Jazz at New York Knicks January 8 : Oklahoma City Thunder at New York Knicks

: Oklahoma City Thunder at New York Knicks January 10 : Denver Nuggets at New York Knicks

: Denver Nuggets at New York Knicks January 11 : New York Knicks at Charlotte Hornets

: New York Knicks at Charlotte Hornets January 13 : Brooklyn Nets at New York Knicks

: Brooklyn Nets at New York Knicks January 15 : New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers

: New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers January 17 : New York Knicks at Boston Celtics

: New York Knicks at Boston Celtics January 18 : Orlando Magic at New York Knicks

: Orlando Magic at New York Knicks January 21 : New York Knicks at Golden State Warriors

: New York Knicks at Golden State Warriors January 22 : New York Knicks at Sacramento Kings

: New York Knicks at Sacramento Kings January 24 : New York Knicks at Portland Trail Blazers

: New York Knicks at Portland Trail Blazers January 26 : New York Knicks at Utah Jazz

: New York Knicks at Utah Jazz January 29 : Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks

: Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks January 31 : Los Angeles Clippers at New York Knicks

: Los Angeles Clippers at New York Knicks February 1 : New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls

: New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls February 3 : New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls

: New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls February 6 : Portland Trail Blazers at New York Knicks

: Portland Trail Blazers at New York Knicks February 7 : Miami Heat at New York Knicks

: Miami Heat at New York Knicks February 9 : New York Knicks at Miami Heat

: New York Knicks at Miami Heat February 12 : New York Knicks at Washington Wizards

: New York Knicks at Washington Wizards February 13 : Houston Rockets at New York Knicks

: Houston Rockets at New York Knicks February 15 : Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks

: Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks February 17 : New York Knicks at Orlando Magic

: New York Knicks at Orlando Magic February 20 : San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks

: San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks February 21 : Minnesota Timberwolves at New York Knicks

: Minnesota Timberwolves at New York Knicks February 23 : Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks

: Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks February 25 : Sacramento Kings at New York Knicks

: Sacramento Kings at New York Knicks February 27 : Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks

: Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks February 28 : New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons

: New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons March 2: New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs

Wow, which one will you risk contracting the novel coronavirus in order to attend?