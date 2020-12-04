Skip to contents
This Is So Stupid

Here Are The Worst Games On The NBA Schedule (So Far)

Patrick Redford
December 4, 2020 4:34 pm
at Sleep Train Arena on December 28, 2012 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

For the first time in modern NBA history, attending a Knicks-Hornets game on a Monday in January will expose you to not just a spiritually draining experience that will force you to question the life decisions that led to that point, but also a deadly pandemic! Back to normal, and then some.

The NBA dropped the first half of its schedule today, and if you want to find out who is playing on opening day or Christmas, well guess what buddy, you have found yourself at the wrong blog post. We love bad stuff here at Defector, thus I present to you the worst games of the NBA schedule so far, in chronological order:

  • December 23: New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers
  • December 26: Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks
  • December 27: Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks
  • December 29: New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers
  • December 31: New York Knicks at Toronto Raptors
  • January 2: New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers
  • January 4: New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks
  • January 6: Utah Jazz at New York Knicks
  • January 8: Oklahoma City Thunder at New York Knicks
  • January 10: Denver Nuggets at New York Knicks
  • January 11: New York Knicks at Charlotte Hornets
  • January 13: Brooklyn Nets at New York Knicks
  • January 15: New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers
  • January 17: New York Knicks at Boston Celtics
  • January 18: Orlando Magic at New York Knicks
  • January 21: New York Knicks at Golden State Warriors
  • January 22: New York Knicks at Sacramento Kings
  • January 24: New York Knicks at Portland Trail Blazers
  • January 26: New York Knicks at Utah Jazz
  • January 29: Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks
  • January 31: Los Angeles Clippers at New York Knicks
  • February 1: New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls
  • February 3: New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls
  • February 6: Portland Trail Blazers at New York Knicks
  • February 7: Miami Heat at New York Knicks
  • February 9: New York Knicks at Miami Heat
  • February 12: New York Knicks at Washington Wizards
  • February 13: Houston Rockets at New York Knicks
  • February 15: Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks
  • February 17: New York Knicks at Orlando Magic
  • February 20: San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks
  • February 21: Minnesota Timberwolves at New York Knicks
  • February 23: Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks
  • February 25: Sacramento Kings at New York Knicks
  • February 27: Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks
  • February 28: New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons
  • March 2: New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs

Wow, which one will you risk contracting the novel coronavirus in order to attend?

Patrick Redford

Staff Writer patrick@defector.com

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Here Are The Worst Games On The NBA Schedule (So Far)

This Is So Stupid
Patrick Redford
at Sleep Train Arena on December 28, 2012 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Solid Marital Fundamentals Will Lift The Eagles Out Of The Shitter

NFL
Chris Thompson
Carson Wentz and Doug Pederson share a moment together.

Why Would You Wish The Lions Job On Anyone?

NFL
Ray Ratto
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh of the San Francisco 49ers looks on against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The PS5 Is Pretty Useless Right Now, So Please Don’t Freak Out About Not Getting One

Video Games
Luis Paez-Pumar
Sweater draped over a useless PS5
See more stories