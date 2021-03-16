Here Are Some More Young NBA Players Who Are Butt

The NBA features many young players who are cool and exciting and good. Zion Williamson, Luka Doncic, etc. These young basketball men are destined for greatness, or at least for lucrative contract extensions. Unfortunately, not all bouncy young athletes can enjoy professional success in the sport of hoops; some of them are C.H.U.D.-men from the landfill and suck mondo ass. Below is a list of this latter group.
Marvin Bagley III
T.J. Leaf
Jarrett Culver
Lauri Markkanen
Coby White
Rui Hachimura
Sekou Doumbouya
Cam Reddish
Grayson Allen
Troy Brown Jr.
Mo Bamba
Luke Kennard
Kevin Knox
Dennis Smith Jr.
Isaac Bonga
Miles Bridges
Zach Collins
Moritz Wagner
Jerome Robinson
Frank Ntilikina
Justin Jackson
Josh Okogie
CORRECTION: Somehow, two players dropped off of this list between when I first wrote it and when it published on the website. Please see the two players below, who belong on this list.
Lonnie Walker
Wendell Carter Jr.
Please discontinue any and all excitement about these bozos. Thank you.