Here Are Some More Young NBA Players Who Are Butt

The NBA features many young players who are cool and exciting and good. Zion Williamson, Luka Doncic, etc. These young basketball men are destined for greatness, or at least for lucrative contract extensions. Unfortunately, not all bouncy young athletes can enjoy professional success in the sport of hoops; some of them are C.H.U.D.-men from the landfill and suck mondo ass. Below is a list of this latter group.

Marvin Bagley III

T.J. Leaf

Jarrett Culver

Lauri Markkanen

Coby White

Rui Hachimura

Sekou Doumbouya

Cam Reddish

Grayson Allen

Troy Brown Jr.

Mo Bamba

Luke Kennard

Kevin Knox

Dennis Smith Jr.

Isaac Bonga

Miles Bridges

Zach Collins

Moritz Wagner

Jerome Robinson

Frank Ntilikina

Justin Jackson

Josh Okogie

CORRECTION: Somehow, two players dropped off of this list between when I first wrote it and when it published on the website. Please see the two players below, who belong on this list.

Lonnie Walker

Wendell Carter Jr.

Please discontinue any and all excitement about these bozos. Thank you.