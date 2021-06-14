Here Are Some Delightful Pictures Of Scotland’s Keeper Becoming One With His Net

Czech forward Patrik Schick scored the funniest, and probably outright best, goal of the Euros this morning against Scotland when he doinked one in from just inside the half. The ludicrous distance from which Schick bonged in his goal was underscored by Scotland keeper David Marshall’s flailing attempt to prevent himself from getting embarrassed in that uniquely unfortunate chipped-goalkeeper way. Marshall not only had to watch the ball go into his net, he also joined in himself and became rather entangled. Thankfully, a few Getty shooters were on-site to bring us these great pictures.

Credit: Andy Buchanan/Getty Images When Marshall spies an untangled net, he simply must go for it.

Credit: Andy Buchanan/Getty Images Make sure to cut your nets before throwing them away, lest any Scottish keepers get stuck in them.

Credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images Hopefully the grounds crew can cut him out in time for the next game.

Credit: Paul Ellis/Getty Images

When your keeper’s bollocksed himself into the net

Apparently Scottish players just love to inhabit nets, no matter which end of the pitch they’re on