Shots

Here Are Some Delightful Pictures Of Scotland’s Keeper Becoming One With His Net

Patrick Redford
1:37 PM EDT on Jun 14, 2021
Scotland's goalkeeper David Marshall falls in the net after missing a save on Czech Republic's second goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group D football match between Scotland and Czech Republic at Hampden Park in Glasgow on June 14, 2021. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Andy Buchanan/Getty Images

Czech forward Patrik Schick scored the funniest, and probably outright best, goal of the Euros this morning against Scotland when he doinked one in from just inside the half. The ludicrous distance from which Schick bonged in his goal was underscored by Scotland keeper David Marshall’s flailing attempt to prevent himself from getting embarrassed in that uniquely unfortunate chipped-goalkeeper way. Marshall not only had to watch the ball go into his net, he also joined in himself and became rather entangled. Thankfully, a few Getty shooters were on-site to bring us these great pictures.

TOPSHOT - Scotland's goalkeeper David Marshall misses a save on Czech Republic's second goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group D football match between Scotland and Czech Republic at Hampden Park in Glasgow on June 14, 2021. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)Credit: Andy Buchanan/Getty Images
When Marshall spies an untangled net, he simply must go for it.
Scotland's goalkeeper David Marshall misses a save on Czech Republic's second goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group D football match between Scotland and Czech Republic at Hampden Park in Glasgow on June 14, 2021. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)Credit: Andy Buchanan/Getty Images
Make sure to cut your nets before throwing them away, lest any Scottish keepers get stuck in them.
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JUNE 14: David Marshall of Scotland fails to save Czech Republic's second goal scored by Patrik Schick (Not pictured) during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group D match between Scotland v Czech Republic at Hampden Park on June 14, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)Credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images
Hopefully the grounds crew can cut him out in time for the next game.
Scotland's goalkeeper David Marshall falls in the net after missing a save on Czech Republic's second goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group D football match between Scotland and Czech Republic at Hampden Park in Glasgow on June 14, 2021. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)Credit: Paul Ellis/Getty Images
When your keeper’s bollocksed himself into the net
Apparently Scottish players just love to inhabit nets, no matter which end of the pitch they’re on

