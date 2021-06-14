Czech forward Patrik Schick scored the funniest, and probably outright best, goal of the Euros this morning against Scotland when he doinked one in from just inside the half. The ludicrous distance from which Schick bonged in his goal was underscored by Scotland keeper David Marshall’s flailing attempt to prevent himself from getting embarrassed in that uniquely unfortunate chipped-goalkeeper way. Marshall not only had to watch the ball go into his net, he also joined in himself and became rather entangled. Thankfully, a few Getty shooters were on-site to bring us these great pictures.
Shots
Here Are Some Delightful Pictures Of Scotland’s Keeper Becoming One With His Net
1:37 PM EDT on Jun 14, 2021
Read More:
Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com