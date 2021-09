Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic spoke to the media today for the first time since the conclusion of last season, and came prepared with his usual assortment of wit and wisdom. After announcing that he and his wife are expecting a child, Jokic moved on to telling some truths about horses. I fucking dare you to listen to this man talk about how he feels about his noble steeds without getting a little emotional.

