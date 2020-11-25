Skip to contents
Good Luck Enjoying Thanksgiving Football This Year

Tom Ley
November 25, 2020 2:33 pm
Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

We all thought the same thing when we saw the slate of NFL games scheduled to be played tomorrow, right? We made peace with the fact that Lions-Texans would be bad, and that Cowboys-Washington Football Team would somehow be even worse. But there, at 8:20 p.m. ET, was Ravens-Steelers. A good matchup between two actually good teams! Perhaps, if we could just hang on and work ourselves into a buzz that would allow for momentarily forgetting what a shitty, lonely time Thanksgiving was this year, we could manage to enjoy a good football game.

Well, thanks to multiple positive COVID-19 tests on the Ravens’ roster, that plan has gone to hell:

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. We’re going to be in low-power mode for the next few days, but do swing by while you try to enjoy the holiday. We’ll be sprinkling a few things—blogs, announcements, open threads, things of that nature—onto the site for your enjoyment. Take it easy.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector

