Good Luck Enjoying Thanksgiving Football This Year

We all thought the same thing when we saw the slate of NFL games scheduled to be played tomorrow, right? We made peace with the fact that Lions-Texans would be bad, and that Cowboys-Washington Football Team would somehow be even worse. But there, at 8:20 p.m. ET, was Ravens-Steelers. A good matchup between two actually good teams! Perhaps, if we could just hang on and work ourselves into a buzz that would allow for momentarily forgetting what a shitty, lonely time Thanksgiving was this year, we could manage to enjoy a good football game.

Well, thanks to multiple positive COVID-19 tests on the Ravens’ roster, that plan has gone to hell:

Ravens-Steelers game postponed until Sunday afternoon. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2020

