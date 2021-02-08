Gisele Is Ready To Prove She’s No System Supermodel

Gisele Bündchen has been at the agency IMG Models for 22 years, garnering plenty of accolades and worldwide popularity along the way, but it seems that both sides are ready for a change. The supermodel has decided to leave and be represented by her twin sister, who also serves as her manager, according to the New York Post.

Perhaps Gisele felt like she shouldn’t have to compete with rookies like Amanda Gorman and Ella Emhoff. Maybe she wanted to prove that she could continue to be beautiful and succeed on her own, outside of the dynasty currently run by Ari Emanuel and Patrick Whitesell. One thing is certain: Her legacy will remain intact regardless of what happens next.

While IMG is adding more youth to its roster, it still can understand the value of an established name. Last month the agency re-signed actor Milla Jovovich.

