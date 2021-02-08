Skip to contents
Defector Up All Night

Gisele Is Ready To Prove She’s No System Supermodel

Samer Kalaf
February 8, 2021 6:47 pm
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.
Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Gisele Bündchen has been at the agency IMG Models for 22 years, garnering plenty of accolades and worldwide popularity along the way, but it seems that both sides are ready for a change. The supermodel has decided to leave and be represented by her twin sister, who also serves as her manager, according to the New York Post.

Perhaps Gisele felt like she shouldn’t have to compete with rookies like Amanda Gorman and Ella Emhoff. Maybe she wanted to prove that she could continue to be beautiful and succeed on her own, outside of the dynasty currently run by Ari Emanuel and Patrick Whitesell. One thing is certain: Her legacy will remain intact regardless of what happens next.

While IMG is adding more youth to its roster, it still can understand the value of an established name. Last month the agency re-signed actor Milla Jovovich.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Send one of our blogs to five of your friends or else you’ll have bad luck.

Samer Kalaf

Managing editor of Defector.

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Gisele Is Ready To Prove She’s No System Supermodel

Defector Up All Night
Samer Kalaf
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

Denis Shapovalov Needed Permission To Piss

Tennis
Giri Nathan
Denis Shapovalov begs the umpire to allow him to pee.

Hoops Comedy Doofus Apologizes After Challenging Kyrie Irving To Fight Over Dumb Video

Media Meltdowns
Patrick Redford
Burning some "sage"

West Ham Survived To Thrive In The Premier League

Soccer
Luis Paez-Pumar
Jesse Lingard of West Ham United is congratulated by team mates Ryan Fredericks, Tomas Soucek and Said Benrahma after scoring his second goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and West Ham United at Villa Park on February 03, 2021 in Birmingham, England.
See more stories