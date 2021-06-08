Gerrit Cole, Asked Simple, Straightforward Yes/No Question: [5 Seconds Of Silence] [5 More Seconds Of Stammering] “I Don’t Quite Know How To Answer That”

Last week, Yankees starter Gerrit Cole was called out by the Twins’ Josh Donaldson for his well-known use of ball gunk. This week, the Yankees are in Minnesota. The Yankees had to know there would be questions about this, and surely sat down with Cole to strategize an answer for whether he’s used the stickiest of the icky, the dreaded Spider Tack. Here’s what all that media coaching came up with:

here's gerrit cole's response when asked point blank if he has ever used spider tack, one of the sticky substances baseball is looking to crack down on pic.twitter.com/rKFOksIDoW — Matthew Roberson (@mroberson22) June 8, 2021

Um…I don’t [glitches and freezes for five solid seconds] I don’t know…I, I, I don’t know if, uh…I don’t know quite, i don’t quite know how to answer that, to be honest, um …. I mean.

There you have it, folks. No follow-up questions necessary.

