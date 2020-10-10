Gather Round The Screen Of Your Choice As Your Favorite Miami Heat Fans Pray For An NBA Miracle In This Open Thread

Might I start us off with a confession? I love the Miami Heat, and I love how Miami they are. I love the cheesy, Miami Vice-themed jerseys. I love shouting “dos minutos” with two minutes left. And how could fellow Gator Udonis Haslem not be my bias. Do not come at me with your statistics about improbable comebacks. Do not tell me about LeBron’s legacy. Tonight is about miracles. They do happen. That’s part of the point of sports, really, is that feeling, the sense that somewhere in life—a typically callow and cruel affair, dominated by billionaires, bad bosses, and unfair politics—the underdog can win.

Everyone loves an underdog! So join me, Luis Paez-Pumar, and whoever else shows up here as we do our best to will a Game 6 into existence.