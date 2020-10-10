Skip to contents
Gather Round The Screen Of Your Choice As Your Favorite Miami Heat Fans Pray For An NBA Miracle In This Open Thread

Diana Moskovitz
October 9, 2020
Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat defends LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the fourth quarter in Game Four of the 2020 NBA Finals
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Might I start us off with a confession? I love the Miami Heat, and I love how Miami they are. I love the cheesy, Miami Vice-themed jerseys. I love shouting “dos minutos” with two minutes left. And how could fellow Gator Udonis Haslem not be my bias. Do not come at me with your statistics about improbable comebacks. Do not tell me about LeBron’s legacy. Tonight is about miracles. They do happen. That’s part of the point of sports, really, is that feeling, the sense that somewhere in life—a typically callow and cruel affair, dominated by billionaires, bad bosses, and unfair politics—the underdog can win.

Everyone loves an underdog! So join me, Luis Paez-Pumar, and whoever else shows up here as we do our best to will a Game 6 into existence.

Diana Moskovitz is Defector's investigations editor. You can reach her at diana@defector.com or, if you prefer protonmail, dfmoskovitz@protonmail.com. If security is a concern, download the Signal app and send her a text at 929-251-8187.

