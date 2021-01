It’s hard to know what to do or think after a week like that. But this weekend, may we all try to access some fraction of the joy and weightlessness of this strange man:

This video of LeBron in practice is… something else. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZB9cGVPBrw — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 8, 2021

LeBron’s feeling so good he might just put up Julius Randle numbers tonight.

