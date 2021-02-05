Skip to contents
Dustin Johnson’s Drive Absolutely Nails Some Poor Sap

Samer Kalaf
February 5, 2021 5:56 pm
A volunteer at the Saudi International standing but bent over after being hit with a Dustin Johnson drive

A volunteer at the Saudi International was just minding his own business Friday on the edge of the 10th hole when Dustin Johnson’s drive thwapped him, and thwapped him good. He went down like a ton of bricks, and who can blame him? That looked like it hurt.

With a hat-tip to Awful Announcing:

“He’s just fine,” the commentator said, right before the poor guy took another moment to try and overcome the searing pain.

Samer Kalaf

Managing editor of Defector.

