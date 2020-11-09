Skip to contents
NFL

Do Not Normalize The Eating of Ws

Barry Petchesky
November 9, 2020 10:25 am
TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints stands on the field during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The enemy of your enemy can still be your enemy. This is something to keep in mind not only in election season, during which grifters like the Lincoln Project conned well-meaning Democrats into handing over millions to accomplish nothing but lining their own pockets, but throughout football season, anytime two heroically unlikable teams face off. Your temporary cheering interest, which may be rooted more in wanting to see one team and its fans lose than in seeing the other win, particularly, is understandable. But don’t lose sight of the bigger picture: Everyone’s disgusting here.

It was satisfying to see the Buccaneers get mudstomped by the Saints. There are lots of people in Tampa you should feel gleeful to see lose: Donald Trump’s best friend, who had a historically shitty night under center; his handpicked free-agent signing, still facing a rape lawsuit; the head coach, who immediately tossed anything resembling a moral stance into the trash the very second Brady wanted something; this piece of shit.

None of which makes the Saints the good guys. Not with their regressive brandbot of a QB, and certainly not with their backup QB.

Yes, that’s Jameis Winston, fresh off throwing his very first pass of the season in garbage time, “eating a W.”

Eating a W is the grossest, least inspiring inspirational/celebratory move of all time. Winston has been trying, without success, to make it a thing for a while now:

I hate it! I’d hate it even more with the half-winking sheen of irony that some believe it now sports, though I’m not sure I agree that Winston is capable of that level of self-awareness.

We as a nation cannot—must not—allow eating the W to become a thing.

Barry Petchesky

Deputy editor of Defector

