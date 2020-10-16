Skip to contents
Do A Good Sports Play, Do A Cool Prank, We’ll All Have Fun

Tom Ley
October 16, 2020
Eleven Sports/Twitter

Inspired by this wonderful play from the Taiwanese baseball league, I make a humble request.

More athletes should celebrate their on-field achievements with a silly prank. Just caught a long touchdown pass? Pretend like you popped your hamstring while running into the end zone, but then be like, “Nah, haha, I’m fine!” Just smashed a long dinger? Step towards the dugout and hang your head like you just popped out to second, but then come up smiling as you start your home run trot. Just some ideas to consider.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Have a good weekend.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector

