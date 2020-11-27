Defector, A Roaringly Successful Website Beloved By Several Thousand People, Is Now Offering Special Holiday Gift Subscriptions

Are you a person who loves tote bags? Are you, in addition to being a person who loves tote bags, a person who is struggling to figure out what sort of holiday gift you should purchase for your strange friend? You know the friend I’m talking about. Well, the good news for you is that Defector is here to solve all, or at least both of, your problems.

We are happy to announce that we are offering special subscription packages for the holiday season. Nice! What this means is that, starting today, you can purchase a Defector subscription to be gifted to any weirdo you happen to know, and along with that purchase you will receive a free Defector tote bag. You can include the tote bag as part of your gift, or you can keep it for yourself. Hell, if you haven’t subscribed yet, you can even buy a “gift” subscription for your damn self and get the free tote, too. How you choose to take advantage of this promotion is frankly not my problem!

If this sounds like an awesome and cool deal, simply click this link and follow the instructions.

While I have you here, I’d like to take a brief moment to express my sincere gratitude for your support of Defector. We’ve only been at this a few months, and have been totally blown away by how many of you have decided to help us make this project a reality. More than 30,000 of you have purchased subscriptions to this site since it was announced, and that’s allowed us to do the work we’ve been doing. This site literally cannot exist without your support, and we do not take it for granted.

I sincerely hope that our blogs have lived up to your standards so far, and that we will continue to reach new readers, earn new subscribers, and eventually become an even bigger and better version of what we are now. So tell your friends about us, buy a gift subscription if you can, and keep coming around every day to hang out with us. And always feel free to reach out with any feedback. I’m at tom@defector.com.