NFL

Damar Hamlin Is Making Progress

Tom Ley
10:58 AM EST on Jan 5, 2023
A vigil for Damar Hamlin
Jeff Dean/Getty Images

Bill defensive back Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Bengals, but in the last few hours there have been several reports indicating that Hamlin’s recovery is on the right track.

After receiving CPR on the field, Hamlin was intubated and sedated upon arriving at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. On Tuesday, Hamlin’s uncle, Dorrian Glenn, told the NFL Network that Hamlin was on a ventilator while doctors worked to get him breathing on his own again. This morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Hamlin’s father spoke to the Bills on a video call, informing them that Hamlin was making progress. That was followed by a statement from the team, which said that Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” over the last 24 hours. The statement went on to say that Hamlin remains “critically ill,” but appears to be “neurologically intact” and that his lungs “continue to heal.”

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has since provided some more specific updates about Hamlin’s condition:

Football Games Aren’t Mandatory

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

