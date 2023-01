On Thursday, doctors caring for Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin said he was making steady progress after being hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game between the Bills and Bengals. Today brings more good news: Hamlin, who was intubated and sedated upon first being hospitalized, is now awake and speaking.

Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery.



His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches.



What he said to the team: “Love you boys.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8dorrWNaxt — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

Hamlin was first able to communicate through writing on Thursday night. The first thing he asked doctors through writing was who won Monday night’s game.