Skip to contents
NFL

D.K. Metcalf’s Lung-Busting Chasedown Of Budda Baker Was So Goddamn Cool

Patrick Redford
October 26, 2020 1:43 pm
Seattle Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf closes in on his prey.
Screenshot: NBC

Seattle Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf had a quiet game on offense in Sunday’s 37-34 OT thriller loss to the Arizona Cardinals—two catches for 23 yards thanks to Patrick Peterson—but he still managed to make the play of the game and possibly the season.

Facing a first-and-goal on the four-yard line, quarterback Russell Wilson lofted a pass to Chris Carson, only for Budda Baker to snag it and take off into what seemed to be an open lane 100 yards to the opposite end zone. But Metcalf, all 6-foot-4 and 229 pounds of him, chased down Baker and stopped the touchdown. It was reminiscent of the time Ben Watson caught up with Champ Bailey in the 2005 season.

Metcalf churned past six dudes, including Wilson, to catch a defensive back six inches shorter than him who had a running start and a lead of several yards. Even on a field where every player is an S-Tier athlete capable of superhuman feats of strength and speed, Metcalf stands out as the most obviously impressive of the bunch. Nobody that big is supposed to move that fast, although the man does hold an NFL combine record for the fastest 40-yard dash of anyone over 225 pounds. As you’d expect, the stats on his chasedown are impressive.

Metcalf’s heroic sprint was actually worth it, too, as the Seahawks staged a goal-line stand on the Cardinals’ ensuing drive and forced a turnover on downs. Arizona eventually won in overtime after another Wilson interception, but Baker was still gracious in victory:

Patrick Redford

Staff Writer patrick@defector.com

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Instant Replay And The Perils Of Baseball At The Atomic Level

MLB
Patrick Dubuque
Manuel Margot after being tagged out (or not!) attempting to steal home in Game 5 of the World Series

Chad Henne Reminds Everyone That Kansas City Does Have A Backup QB, And It’s Chad Henne

NFL
Samer Kalaf
Chad Henne of the Kansas City Chiefs runs for a touchdown in the year 2020

D.K. Metcalf’s Lung-Busting Chasedown Of Budda Baker Was So Goddamn Cool

NFL
Patrick Redford
Seattle Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf closes in on his prey.

Max Muncy Has Been The Dodgers’ Foundation

MLB
Lauren Theisen
Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers watches his solo home run leave the park
See more stories