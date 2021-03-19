Curt Schilling Is Leaving Massachusetts Because The People Aren’t Nice Enough

Former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling—ardent Trump supporter, Q-poisoned nutter, transphobe, collector of Nazi memorabilia, and guy who got fired from ESPN for comparing Muslims to Nazis—has just achieved a new level personal odiousness: He is too awful even for the Boston suburbs.

Schilling told USA Today that he has decamped from Medfield, Mass. and moved his family to Tennessee. Schilling told the paper that the move was necessary because nobody in the Boston area likes him anymore:

“Outside of our circle of friends, it hasn’t been a real pleasant experience in Boston,’’ Schilling told USA TODAY Sports. “So we’re just trying to find a place to live out our lives with happiness with people that are nice, and Tennessee is it.” USA Today

You might be thinking that there is no way the state of Tennessee could be more hospitable to a shithead reactionary ex-athlete than Boston, the capital city of shithead reactionary sports fans. Maybe you think that if a guy like Schilling can’t get along in Boston of all places, he’s probably not going to be able to find a more comfortable living situation without the benefit of a time machine. But have you considered this: Tennessee is currently home to Clay Travis, Jason Whitlock, and Ben Shapiro. Maybe they can all get together for Schilling’s housewarming party.