Skip to contents
MLB

Curt Schilling Is Leaving Massachusetts Because The People Aren’t Nice Enough

Tom Ley
March 19, 2021 11:25 am
Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling—ardent Trump supporter, Q-poisoned nutter, transphobe, collector of Nazi memorabilia, and guy who got fired from ESPN for comparing Muslims to Nazis—has just achieved a new level personal odiousness: He is too awful even for the Boston suburbs.

Schilling told USA Today that he has decamped from Medfield, Mass. and moved his family to Tennessee. Schilling told the paper that the move was necessary because nobody in the Boston area likes him anymore:

“Outside of our circle of friends, it hasn’t been a real pleasant experience in Boston,’’ Schilling told USA TODAY Sports. “So we’re just trying to find a place to live out our lives with happiness with people that are nice, and Tennessee is it.”

USA Today

You might be thinking that there is no way the state of Tennessee could be more hospitable to a shithead reactionary ex-athlete than Boston, the capital city of shithead reactionary sports fans. Maybe you think that if a guy like Schilling can’t get along in Boston of all places, he’s probably not going to be able to find a more comfortable living situation without the benefit of a time machine. But have you considered this: Tennessee is currently home to Clay Travis, Jason Whitlock, and Ben Shapiro. Maybe they can all get together for Schilling’s housewarming party.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Here Is Your Open Thread For The First Weekend Of The NCAA Men’s Tournament

Death to the NCAA
Tom Ley

Curt Schilling Is Leaving Massachusetts Because The People Aren’t Nice Enough

MLB
Tom Ley

Only Bill Walton’s Bracket Dares To Be Great

College Basketball
Ray Ratto
GettyImages-1306944947

They’ve Seen This Before

Death to the NCAA
Maitreyi Anantharaman
The Stanford Cardinal celebrate on the court after their 75-55 victory over the UCLA Bruins to win the championship game of the Pac-12 Conference women's basketball tournament at Michelob ULTRA Arena on March 7, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
See more stories