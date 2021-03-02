Colds, Ranked

The warmths were once ranked. But true connoisseurs of temperature understand that the colds offer even greater pleasures.

Clambering out of stuffy bar into the winter wind cold Ecologically catastrophic air-conditioned lobby in a tropical country cold Unseasonal beach plunge cold Unseasonal lake plunge cold Self-baptism in ice water after workout cold Walk-in beer freezer cold Desert nighttime cold Sunny mountaintop cold Playing in the snowy backyard cold Wide-open bedroom window cold Spa cold tub cold Chilled beverage held against skin cold Pressing face up against glass cold Ceramic tile floor cold Costco produce room cold Getting hit by the ice cream truck cold First thing in the morning cold shower cold