The warmths were once ranked. But true connoisseurs of temperature understand that the colds offer even greater pleasures.
- Clambering out of stuffy bar into the winter wind cold
- Ecologically catastrophic air-conditioned lobby in a tropical country cold
- Unseasonal beach plunge cold
- Unseasonal lake plunge cold
- Self-baptism in ice water after workout cold
- Walk-in beer freezer cold
- Desert nighttime cold
- Sunny mountaintop cold
- Playing in the snowy backyard cold
- Wide-open bedroom window cold
- Spa cold tub cold
- Chilled beverage held against skin cold
- Pressing face up against glass cold
- Ceramic tile floor cold
- Costco produce room cold
- Getting hit by the ice cream truck cold
- First thing in the morning cold shower cold