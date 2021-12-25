Skip to contents
Defector Up All Night

Christmas Open Thread!

Tom Ley
9:52 AM EST on Dec 25, 2021
Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Happy holidays, you freaks! Feel free to gather ’round the comment section and make merry.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

What Did We Get Stuck In Our Rectums Last Year?

Year In Review
188Comments
Barry Petchesky

Christmas Open Thread!

Defector Up All Night
151Comments
Tom Ley

Give the gift of blogs (again) this holiday season

Sports blogs without access, without favor, without discretion, and without interference, for your friends and family. Every gift subscription bought for one year of access includes a free Defector beanie—for you or your gift recipient.
Send a Gift Today

Is Santa Claus Real? Wikipedia Editors Battle It Out

Jamboroo
336Comments
Ashley Feinberg

15 Years Later, The Dick Vermeil Cinematic Universe Expands

This Is So Stupid
107Comments
Dan McQuade

See more stories