Defector Up All Night

Can’t Say I See Us Dropping A Game

Tom Ley
5:53 PM EST on Nov 9, 2022
USMNT
Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

It’s not officially time to become Pumped and Jacked about the World Cup until your country announces its 26-man squad. Well, USMNT fans, for us that day is today. Here are the fellas who will lead us to glory.

I’m seeing balance throughout the squad. I’m seeing star power. I’m seeing depth. I’m seeing veteran leadership and precocious youths. I’m not seeing any weaknesses, to be frank, and when I look at the squads being released by the rest of the teams in the tournament, do you know what I’m seeing? Food.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

