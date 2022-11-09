Can’t Say I See Us Dropping A Game

It’s not officially time to become Pumped and Jacked about the World Cup until your country announces its 26-man squad. Well, USMNT fans, for us that day is today. Here are the fellas who will lead us to glory.

THE USMNT SQUAD HEADED TO THE WORLD CUP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Ouyo74QO5x — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 9, 2022

I’m seeing balance throughout the squad. I’m seeing star power. I’m seeing depth. I’m seeing veteran leadership and precocious youths. I’m not seeing any weaknesses, to be frank, and when I look at the squads being released by the rest of the teams in the tournament, do you know what I’m seeing? Food.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Onward.