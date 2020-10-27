Can The Dodgers Pull This Off? It’s Our Game 6 Open Thread

This could possibly be our last night before football and football alone dominates the sports schedule, so let’s settle in for Game 6 of what’s so far been a pretty fun World Series. Blake Snell of the Rays and Tony Gonsolin of the Dodgers go at it on the mound, while myself and some other Defector kids will be chatting in the comments with you all. Open up that bag of Cracker Jack and get ready to watch long dingers and aggressive baserunning.

Update (11:38 p.m. ET): Dodgers win! There will be much to discuss on the blogway tomorrow. See ya then.