Cade Cunningham Plummets Down NBA Draft Boards After Blowing A Fast-Break Dunk

Lauren Theisen
March 11, 2021 5:59 pm
Cade Cunningham goes up for a dunk
ESPN

The supposed next No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft sure looked like a dork in the second half of his team’s win over West Virginia today. Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, once considered an absolute can’t-miss prospect, watched all his dreams swirl down the toilet after he humiliated himself on this fast-break dunk attempt:

What a chump! Surely the Minnesota Timberwolves will have no interest in selecting Cunningham after such a dramatic error. Maybe, I don’t know, the Detroit Pistons or something could take a flyer on him later. Just spitballing here.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. This is March.

