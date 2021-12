The Mets introduced Buck Showalter as their new manager today, in a press conference that appeared to be broadcast from purgatory. For a recap, let’s go to top baseball photographer Bob Nightengale:

Buck Showalter certainly exemplified during his introductory press conference why he’s the ideal choice to lead the #Mets with his passion, thoughtfulness, and leadership skills. He ended his zoom call by saying, ‘Let’s Go Mets. Let’s Go.’’ — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 21, 2021

Sounds great. Let’s go to the video, via the official stream from the New York Mets:

Yep, that was great. Let’s go!

