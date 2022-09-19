Skip to contents
Golf

OK, You Wise-Asses, Who The Fuck Made Bryson DeChambeau Light Himself Up With A Gallery Rope?

Albert Burneko
4:00 PM EDT on Sep 19, 2022
A rope's eye view of an approaching Bryson DeChambeau
A simulation of the rope's perspective, probably like three full minutes before the incident.
Alex Goodlett/LIV Golf via Getty Images

LIV Golf had its Chicago Invitational tournament over the weekend. I don’t know who won it and I don’t give a damn! I am here to talk about Bryson DeChambeau getting fucking truck-sticked by a gallery rope on Sunday.

OHHHHHHHHHHH! You got lit up, son!

Here is another angle on the vicious snot-bubbler (by a rope) of one of golf’s most obnoxious dickweeds:

My favorite part—other than, y’know, the full-grown professional athlete getting jacked up by a stationary semi-slack nylon rope the thickness of a pencil—is the little tantrum, during and afterward. The outraged “Oh my God what the fuck guys!” as DeChambeau walks directly into a rope that had been stretched across that patch of grass since before he woke up Sunday morning, and was already there long before he chose a walking vector that intersected it at a 90-degree angle. Yeah, guys! What the fuck! What kind of an asshole does or does not do whatever Bryson DeChambeau thinks somebody else should have done or not done to prevent him from clotheslining himself with a rope he walked toward on purpose? And then the volcanic “Shit!” as he whips the towel out of that other guy’s hand. You blew it, Towel Guy. You fucking blew it.

Wait, here’s another angle.

Oh my God, what the fuck guys. Shit!

Albert Burneko

Staff Writer.

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

OK, You Wise-Asses, Who The Fuck Made Bryson DeChambeau Light Himself Up With A Gallery Rope?

Golf
75Comments
Albert Burneko

Magnus Carlsen Escalates Conflict With Hans Niemann By Resigning After One Move

Chess
82Comments
Patrick Redford
a cardboard cut-out of david roth

Enter Our Raffle To Have 3-D David Roth Bring 2-D David Roth To Your Home

This is serious: Anyone who makes a contribution of at least $20 into our tip jar, which we use to subsidize subscriptions for students and people in financial need, by Oct. 31 will be entered into the raffle.
Read The Full Announcement Here

The Lions Have A New Star Whose Prime They Can Waste

NFL
81Comments
Lauren Theisen

Bruce Arians Is Still Getting Adjusted To His New Job

NFL
72Comments
Tom Ley

See more stories