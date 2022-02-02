Brandon Ingram Learns Harsh Lesson About The Limits Of Friendship

The Pelicans and Pistons contested one of the bleakest NBA matchups possible last night, which the Pelicans won after the Pistons farted and died in the second half, following Cade Cunningham’s exit. The circumstances of the farting were made more interesting than they should have been when Brandon Ingram was ejected with just under two minutes to play. Ingram blocked the hell out of a Frank Jackson layup, and even though he also clearly fouled him in the process, Ingram stood over Jackson and screamed in his face while flexing (a delightful pose for such an arachnoid player.) Ingram was immediately tossed, which makes sense since he loomed over Jackson and yelled.

However, as Ingram and his teammates all tried and failed to make clear to the officials, Ingram and Jackson are friends and former teammates. Jackson was having a laugh, yet off Ingram went.

Brandon Ingram was ejected from tonight's game for "taunting" former teammate Frank Jackson after a block 😅#WBD pic.twitter.com/736jNy9FKC — Bally Sports New Orleans (@BallySportsNO) February 2, 2022

After the game, Jackson expressed his love for Ingram. Aww!

Frank Jackson on Brandon Ingram's ejection: "He just got excited, he blocked me. I love B, he's such a sweet soul … that's my boy. That's all love." — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) February 2, 2022

But there’s apparently no room for love on the basketball court. As Ingram pointed out after the game, he expected Jackson to join him in his attempt to sway the referee, though Jackson did not because he was trying to help his team win. Fortunately for Ingram, Jackson’s jersey read “Detroit,” so he didn’t have to worry.

"I thought Frank was going to have my back and tell the ref that we was homies." 😂



Brandon Ingram on his ejection after jokingly taunting former teammate Frank Jackson. pic.twitter.com/1dfqXIKYvm — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 2, 2022

The funniest part of this saga is what happened over on the Pistons broadcast. Neither George Blaha nor Greg Kelser knew about the friendship between the two players, so they tore into Ingram, oblivious to the necessary context.