NBA

Brandon Ingram Learns Harsh Lesson About The Limits Of Friendship

Patrick Redford
5:01 PM EST on Feb 2, 2022
HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 05: Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on before the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on December 5, 2021 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)
The Pelicans and Pistons contested one of the bleakest NBA matchups possible last night, which the Pelicans won after the Pistons farted and died in the second half, following Cade Cunningham’s exit. The circumstances of the farting were made more interesting than they should have been when Brandon Ingram was ejected with just under two minutes to play. Ingram blocked the hell out of a Frank Jackson layup, and even though he also clearly fouled him in the process, Ingram stood over Jackson and screamed in his face while flexing (a delightful pose for such an arachnoid player.) Ingram was immediately tossed, which makes sense since he loomed over Jackson and yelled.

However, as Ingram and his teammates all tried and failed to make clear to the officials, Ingram and Jackson are friends and former teammates. Jackson was having a laugh, yet off Ingram went.

After the game, Jackson expressed his love for Ingram. Aww!

But there’s apparently no room for love on the basketball court. As Ingram pointed out after the game, he expected Jackson to join him in his attempt to sway the referee, though Jackson did not because he was trying to help his team win. Fortunately for Ingram, Jackson’s jersey read “Detroit,” so he didn’t have to worry.

The funniest part of this saga is what happened over on the Pistons broadcast. Neither George Blaha nor Greg Kelser knew about the friendship between the two players, so they tore into Ingram, oblivious to the necessary context.

Patrick Redford

