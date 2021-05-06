Books By Defectors

God Spare The Girls, by Kelsey McKinney

I wrote a whole novel, and it comes out on June 22, 2021. It is called God Spare The Girls, and I worked so hard on it that I think I have like 90 precent of the book memorized. There is not one sport in the whole book, but there is a lot of really dramatic plot, some exegesis, and a megachurch built inside a former grocery store. I have never worked harder on anything in my entire life, so please buy it (at your local independent bookstore or here) so that maybe they will let me write another!

The Night The Lights Went Out, by Drew Magary

Sometime around midnight on night of Dec. 5, 2018, I collapsed on the floor of a karaoke lounge, fracturing my skull in three places and suffering an inexplicable brain hemorrhage that left me comatose for over two weeks and disabled for much longer. No one could tell me why this happened. Or how. I was Drew Magary one moment and then suddenly another Drew Magary once I hit that floor. It’s an odd thing, living inside a mind you’re not sure you know anymore, one that you don’t WANT to know anymore. It’s an even odder thing for the people who love you: the people who saved your life, the people who watched you die and are desperate for you to understand—in the most intimate terms—how close you came to the end. The Night the Lights Went Out is a book about how I finally came to understand that. It’s out October 5, 2021 but you can preorder it now from Bookshop, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, IndieBound, Target, and everywhere else. Watch your step.