Bob! Bob. Hey Bob. Bob, C’mon. Bob?

The biggest, meatiest portion of stew remaining on baseball’s hot stove is Trevor Bauer. The 30-year-old righty starter on Thursday reportedly narrowed his suitors down to two—the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets—with a final decision due any time now. It’ll presumably be a nice little scoop for whichever reporter gets the news, at least for a few seconds before everyone else has it.

Enter Bob Nightengale. The longtime USA Today reporter has a knack and a habit for tweeting scoops that prove wrong, or tweeting scoops literal days before anyone else has it, or tweeting copious and inexplicable typos. Usually two of three.

Thursday evening, Nightengale was in fine form.

Trevor Bauer and the #Mets have a deal. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 5, 2021

Well, that’s the end of that offseason saga. Now to wait on the details of the contract-

Trevor Bauer and the Mets do not have a deal yet, per sources. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) February 5, 2021

Do-hoh-hoh! Do we have a case of classic Bob here? Or just Bob getting the news well ahead of everyone else?

Surely Bob will clear this up.

The #STLCards are on the verge of trading outfielder Dexter Fowler to the Los Angeles #Angels — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 5, 2021

OK, that’s another little scoop. But what about Bau-

The trade reunites #Angels manager Joe Maddon and Fowler, who won a World Series together with the #Cubs. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 5, 2021

Hey, that’s great Bob, I don’t care.

The #Angels were looking for a corner outfielder all winter, and talks heated up with the #STLCards after the Nolan Arenado trade. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 5, 2021

Bob, can we go back to Trevor Bauer? Is he signing with the Mets or not. Is this the sort of thing where a it’s basically done, just not officially announceable? Or is there a snag in negotiations? Have the Dodgers swooped in with a new offer? ….Bob?

The #STLCards will pay the bulk of Dexter Fowler's $14 million contract and the #Angels will send a player to be named later or cash. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 5, 2021

Bob, I promise you no one cares about Dexter Fowler going to the Angels. It’s a salary dump, it’s not that interesting. Isn’t there a much bigger transaction you could be following up on?

"With the expectation that we will have plenty of competition in the outfield this season, and with Dexter’s approaching free agency, we felt that this deal made the most sense for all parties.” — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 5, 2021

Bob.

#STLCards president John Mozeliak: "We are extremely grateful for everything that Dexter has done for us over the past four years, both on the field and with his generous work in the community. https://t.co/MbPrC1eJFu — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 5, 2021

Bob.

LA #Angels GM Perry Minasian on Dexter Fowler: "We think there's a lot left in the tank.'' He'll be their primary right fielder. The Angels are paying just $1.75 million of Fowler's $14.5 million contract — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 5, 2021

Bob?

…Actually, that’s kind of interesting the Cards are eating so much salary. But, still, Bob!

The Dexter Fowler trade allows the #Angels to send prized outfield prospect Jo Adell to the minors for more seasoning after badly struggling last year. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 5, 2021

I know you can see your replies, Bob. Everyone is pleading with you to give an update on the Bauer thing.

The #Angels were honored that Dexter Fowler waived his no-trade clause to play for them. Fowler not only will have ample playing time, but he'll be close to home where he lives in Las Vegas. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 5, 2021

The picture that emerged by the end of the night, thanks to tweets from other reporters, is that the Mets’ offer is the juiciest but Bauer is giving the Dodgers one last chance to counter. I’d sure love some insider insight on discussions in those two front offices! Are the Dodgers considering beating the Mets’ offer? Are the Mets willing to go higher?

Fowler is the third former #Cubs player to be reunited with #Angels manager Joe Maddon. "We want a certain type of player, certain type of makeup, certain type of mentality.'' — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 5, 2021

Those were the entirety of Bob’s tweets last night.