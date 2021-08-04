Big Guy Lifts Big Weight

People who are up on international weightlifting talk about Georgian lifter Lasha Talakhadze as one of the greatest of all time at gracefully picking up heavy shit. My brother, a former competitive lifter, is always sending me videos of the big fella, and they are always pretty outlandish.

Talakhadze, who hasn’t lost a competition since a doping suspension 2015 and looks like he could smush a large SUV, absolutely delivered with his Olympic performance today. Talakhadze’s opening lifts were heavier than any of his competitors’ heaviest attempts, and he broke his own world records in the snatch (223 kg), the clean and jerk (265), and the combined (488), beating the second-place lifter by 47 kilograms.

Clean and Jerk WR and total WR for Lasha Talakhadze… IMO, the greatest weightlifter of all time. pic.twitter.com/HOYq4CPkTZ — Taylor Quick (@CoachTQuick) August 4, 2021

