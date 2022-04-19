Ben McAdoo Displays Cool Mastery Of The English Language

After a couple of fruitless years as an assistant, onetime New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo is back in the spotlight this year for a turn as the Panthers’ offensive coordinator. You may remember him as a Mr. Cool Hair, the best accidental comedian in the NFL, or, somehow, the last coach to lead the Giants to the playoffs. I’m glad he’s back in a public-facing position after serving as a consultant for the Cowboys and QB coach for the Jaguars, which is maybe the grimmest job in the league. Anyway, he was asked a fairly simple question about who his starting quarterback will be, and he, in his words, “put the foot in my mouth.”

"Sam is our starting quarterback, yes." – Panthers OC Ben McAdoo



"That wasn't something I should have said." – Panthers OC Ben McAdoo a short while later pic.twitter.com/hpLTFBxuKR — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 19, 2022

Later, he got a pretty basic sequence of events wrong.

Ben McAdoo fires and then aims? pic.twitter.com/oILfHOJ7Wj — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) April 19, 2022

Delightful. May the Panthers be relevant enough that he keeps answering questions for everyone.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Samer was on HBO this weekend.