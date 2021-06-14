Skip to contents
Barry Bonds Showed A Dog At Westminster

Patrick Redford
7:06 PM EDT on Jun 14, 2021
Rocky on the big stage
Screenshot: FS1

Barry Bonds showed his miniature schnauzer Rocky at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show this past weekend. Here are some facts about Rocky: he is one of three miniature schnauzers that Bonds owns; all three have Rocky names (Apollo and Adrienne); Bonds compared Rocky reaching the big stage to playing in the World Series; he gives his sister all the credit for Rocky’s success; Bonds films Rocky in competition with the posture and care of a proud parent; Rocky was honored as a Select Dog. What a king.

Barry Bonds Showed A Dog At Westminster

Defector Up All Night
Patrick Redford
Rocky on the big stage

