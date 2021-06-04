Skip to contents
Defector Reads A Book

Announcing The June Defector Reads A Book Selection

Giri Nathan
4:13 PM EDT on Jun 4, 2021
FPG/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Well, those ten pages went pretty hard. We hope you enjoyed a break from the heavy tomes this month as we gathered round to read something much smaller and scarier. And I hope that The Yellow Wallpaper‘s yellow wallpaper continues to haunt your idle moments. This month, DRAB will be turning to my favorite short-story writer, though not to take up his short stories: We’re doing Franz Kafka’s The Castle. This is the novel he was working at the time of his death in 1924, and which was left unfinished, mid-sentence, only for his friend and literary executor Max Brod to cobble it together for posthumous publication. It is occupied with themes of (if you can believe it) alienation and bureaucracy, so here’s to another month of feel-good reading ahead.

Amazon.com: The Castle (8601419844678): Franz Kafka, Mark Harman: Books

Pretty much all the Kafka I’ve read has been translated by Willa and Edwin Muir, but this time I’ll be trying the Mark Harman translation and welcoming any excuse to grab one of Peter Mendelsund’s beautiful eyeball covers at my local bookstore. You might also hit your favorite library, or Bookshop.org. Whichever method you choose, please join us on Thursday, July 1 to chat Franz in the comments. We’ll send some reading reminders in The Cipher, our daily newsletter for all Pal-and-up subscribers. DRAB-related feedback or suggestions can go at giri@defector.com. Now go find out what the deal is with that castle.

Giri Nathan

Staff writer

Read More:

The Latest

Here Is A List Of Weenies Who Work At The New York Times

Media Meltdowns
Laura Wagner
Two groups of men push on opposite sides of a large ball, on top of which sits a man who is losing his balance in a still from the silent film, 'Going Great'. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Announcing The June Defector Reads A Book Selection

Defector Reads A Book
Giri Nathan

Terrifying New Record Achieved In Humanity’s Quest To Manufacture A Literal Star

Science
Chris Thompson
The EAST tokamak.

How Sweet It Is To Hate The USMNT Manager

Soccer
Billy Haisley
Gio Reyna #7 of USA advances the ball against Diego Rodriguez #23 of Honduras in the first half during Game 1 of the Semifinals of the CONCACAF Nations League Finals of at Empower Field At Mile High on June 03, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.

All stories