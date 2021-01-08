Skip to contents
See If You Can Figure Out What Andre Drummond Was Trying To Accomplish Here

Patrick Redford
January 8, 2021 1:34 pm
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JANUARY 04: Andre Drummond #3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on January 04, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Photo: Douglas DeFelice/Getty Images

The French traveller Jean Chardin once wrote, “Patience is bitter, but its fruit is sweet.” That nerd would likely choose to recalibrate the second half of that gem if he had ever watched Andre Drummond operate out of the high post.

The Cleveland Cavaliers center bears only so much responsibility for this possession in Thursday’s game, specifically the nine seconds when it feels like a controller came unplugged. The primary and secondary screening actions created no space for Drummond. However, that’s only the prelude to the true horror.

Was this a dump pass to JaVale McGee gone horribly awry? A hook shot from the hip, but in the wrong direction? An attempt to draw a foul? Whatever the purpose, it was profane. Drummond has broken new ground in gross basketball.

I would be remiss, however, if I did not also point out that Drummond tossed the game-clinching assist to Isaac Okoro in the Cavs’ 94-90 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Maybe this is the sweet fruit that French guy was yapping about.

Patrick Redford

Staff Writer patrick@defector.com

