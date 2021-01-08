See If You Can Figure Out What Andre Drummond Was Trying To Accomplish Here

The French traveller Jean Chardin once wrote, “Patience is bitter, but its fruit is sweet.” That nerd would likely choose to recalibrate the second half of that gem if he had ever watched Andre Drummond operate out of the high post.

The Cleveland Cavaliers center bears only so much responsibility for this possession in Thursday’s game, specifically the nine seconds when it feels like a controller came unplugged. The primary and secondary screening actions created no space for Drummond. However, that’s only the prelude to the true horror.

Andre Drummond is buggin 😂



pic.twitter.com/jkUZzcjUbX — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) January 8, 2021

Was this a dump pass to JaVale McGee gone horribly awry? A hook shot from the hip, but in the wrong direction? An attempt to draw a foul? Whatever the purpose, it was profane. Drummond has broken new ground in gross basketball.

I would be remiss, however, if I did not also point out that Drummond tossed the game-clinching assist to Isaac Okoro in the Cavs’ 94-90 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Maybe this is the sweet fruit that French guy was yapping about.