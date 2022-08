I don’t have any hard data on hand to back this up, but it feels like MLB umpiring has been particularly bad this season. Seems like every day I come across some disaster from Angel Hernandez, or an infographic showing me that some guy behind the plate missed 17 calls in a single game. Anyway, this happened today:

Yordan Alvarez got four strikes in an at-bat and simply nobody noticed? pic.twitter.com/w1Rt2HeLeH — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 3, 2022

Well, at least he grounded out!

