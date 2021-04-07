Skip to contents
MLB

Almost No One Alive Has Seen The Phillies Start 5-0

Dan McQuade
Dan McQuade
April 7, 2021 1:43 pm
Photos of the 1915 Phillies
Philadelphia’s Evening Public Ledger, on April 22, 1915

The Phillies had started hot, and their fans were excited. Normally second fiddle to the A’s, the Phillies had started the season 5-0. “Seldom have Philadelphia fans become so vitally interested in the fate of the Phillies at this early stage of the race as they are today,” Philadelphia’s Evening Public Ledger wrote. “In past years they have pulled for the Phillies with all their power, but there was usually little hope, and none at times, even if the club began the season with a big lead, as it has done this season.”

Other stories that day talked about an Allied military offensive in Turkey, a dying police officer who rejected his shooter’s apology, and some members of the Biddles, a rich Philadelphia family, not being invited to a fancy wedding because of a post-office mistake. The year was 1915, and it remains the last time the Phillies started the season 5-0.

The Phillies had a chance to make it twice in 106 years yesterday, but lost to the Mets 8-4 after reliever Vince Velasquez put up this stat line in 1 ⅓ innnings: 0 hits, 4 runs, 4 walks, 4 strikeouts. (Per Jayson Stark, this was the first time in the modern era a pitcher had such an outing.) The Phillies have started 4-0 just four times in their history: 2021, 2019 (where they also lost their fifth game), 1915, and 1897, when they opened the season 5-0-1.

If you will pardon the baseball jargon: Yikes! This is the Phillies’ 138th season of baseball, and they have only won their first four games four times. That’s a batting average of .028, fitting for a team that is best known for its history of losing. Since they tied their fifth game of 1897, the Phillies have only really been 5-0 once. Per Baseball-Reference, a total of 85 teams have started the season 5-0. The Phillies are not the only team to struggle to win its first five games, to be fair. The Athletics only did it once in Philadelphia and twice in Oakland. The Giants have done it 11 times, six of those in New York. The Dodgers and Reds have done it four times, the Yankees three. The Mets are in the same spot as the Phillies, having started a season 5-0 once. But the Phillies have a 78-year head start on them!

There are still reasons for Phillies fans to be almost as optimistic as they were in 1915, when the team eventually won its first pennant. After reports of payroll reductions and other cost-cutting measures broke last year, it looked like this year could be a down one for the Phillies. But things worked out OK. The team did not end up trading Zack Wheeler, and re-signed J.T. Realmuto to a five-year deal and Didi Gregorius to a two-year contract. The bullpen, one of the worst all-time last season, has been solid (aside from Velasquez’s performance yesterday). A 4-0 start two years ago led to a truly depressing second half of the year, but fans can still be hopeful.

But they must also face the truth. The Phillies are not 5-0 once again. Maybe one day they can recreate the magic of 1915.

Dan McQuade
Dan McQuade
Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

New River Gorge Offers Stunning Trails, Subpar Locations For Faking Your Own Death To Avoid Fraud Charges

The Great Outdoors
Patrick Redford
New River Gorge's iconic steel arch bridge.

A Man Can’t Live On His Own

History
Eric Nusbaum and Adam Villacin
Boxer Victor Young Perez

Almost No One Alive Has Seen The Phillies Start 5-0

MLB
Dan McQuade
Dan McQuade
Photos of the 1915 Phillies

Jannik Sinner Is Powered By Cheese And Can Really Boom The Tennis Ball

Tennis
Giri Nathan
Jannik Sinner hits a forehand at the Miami Open
See more stories