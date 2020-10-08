Skip to contents
Adam Wainwright Lets Slip That Half His Cardinals Teammates Are Flat-Earthers

Patrick Redford
October 8, 2020
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: Paul DeJong #11, and Kolten Wong #16 talk with Adam Wainwright #50 of the St. Louis Cardinals as he was being pulled from the game as Wil Myers #4 of the San Diego Padres walks to third base during the fourth inning of Game Two of the National League Wild Card Series at PETCO Park on October 01, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Photo: Sean Haffey/Getty Images

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright was in the Fox Sports booth for the third and final Braves-Marlins game this afternoon, and as a blowout Braves win dragged into the late innings, the broadcast got to check out some aerial shots of the Space Center south of Houston. Wainwright took the opportunity to estimate how many of his teammates think the Earth is flat.

“I had to battle half my team thinking the Earth is flat this year,” Wainwright said. “They think we’ve never been to the moon, and all kinds of crazy stuff. We’ve got a bunch of flat-earthers. Smartest guy on the team, Paul DeJong, is a flat-earther.”

DeJong’s agent quickly clarified, via Jon Heyman, that Wainwright was joking about his client. He noted that DeJong has a biochemistry degree, though he never explicitly said what shape the Cardinals shortstop thinks the Earth is.

Biochemistry and geodesy are quite disparate fields. Hmm.

