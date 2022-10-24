Skip to contents
A Lesson On The Meaning Of “Unpredictable,” With Booker T

Lauren Theisen
5:57 PM EDT on Oct 24, 2022
Booker T and Vic Joseph
USA

WWE’s developmental brand, NXT, opened their Halloween Havoc show on Saturday with one of those big, chaotic, multi-man ladder matches. Here’s another adjective for you: unpredictable. Don’t know what that means? Color commentator Booker T has you covered.

“This is a ladder match! It’s very, very unpredictable,” he said. “And you know what unpredictable means, right? Not able to be predicted. That is the ladder match.”

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Have an unpredictable evening.

Lauren Theisen

Blog girl. lauren@defector.com

