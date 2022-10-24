A Lesson On The Meaning Of “Unpredictable,” With Booker T

WWE’s developmental brand, NXT, opened their Halloween Havoc show on Saturday with one of those big, chaotic, multi-man ladder matches. Here’s another adjective for you: unpredictable. Don’t know what that means? Color commentator Booker T has you covered.

“This is a ladder match! It’s very, very unpredictable,” he said. “And you know what unpredictable means, right? Not able to be predicted. That is the ladder match.”

