34 Things I Say To My Kids A Million Times A Day

Seven years ago, back when I was writing for Deadspin, I wrote this small list of things I said to my kids constantly. My kids were little back then, and little kids need to be told something roughly 58,000,000 times before it finally sets in, and that was if I was LUCKY.

But now my kids are older and more self-sufficient, which means my wife and I don’t have to fuss over them as much as we used to. Now, does that stop me from still telling them things they don’t wish to hear? Ha! Hardly. You see, these are the only people I see and talk to on a regular basis, and I have nothing else going on in my life. That means that my children now get bombarded, as a matter of routine, with a litany of dad facts, dad sounds, and now dad soundbites like these…